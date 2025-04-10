FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



April 10, 2025



BCGEU urges government to make good on announcement, bring LifeLabs into public system



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) applauds the provincial government's announcement today to move existing contracts away from U.S. suppliers in favour of supporting B.C. and Canadian businesses, but questions whether this also applies to the American company that owns B.C.'s medical laboratory services.



Last year, American Fortune 500 company Quest Diagnostics purchased LifeLabs, the company responsible for the majority of outpatient lab work done across B.C.



BCGEU members working at LifeLabs are currently on strike for fair wages and better conditions for patients. Seven weeks into the strike, the parties remain far apart at the bargaining table and workers believe part of the problem is that too many of our public health dollars are being turned over to corporate profits.



"There is no economic justification to allow a U.S. corporation to provide outpatient diagnostic services in the province," said BCGEU president Paul Finch. "The BCGEU is calling on government to make good on their announcement and bring LifeLabs' services into the public system."



A recent poll commissioned by the BCGEU showed a majority of people (74%) in British Columbia oppose for-profit American companies owning and controlling health care services in the province.



LifeLabs workers receive 4-16 per cent below what others in their industry get paid and they are struggling to make ends meet. The union is seeking wage increases that close the gap with those in the public sector doing the same work, solutions to short-staffing and workload issues, and improvements to health and safety benefits.



"LifeLabs has made it clear at the bargaining table that Quest is calling the shots," said Finch. "Our members and the public are already noticing a decline in services since they took over last year."



The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province who have been on strike since February.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector.



For more information contact Bronwen Barnett, BCGEU Communications at [email protected]





