October 3, 2025

CBA announces talks have broken down and reached impasse; Nearly 23,000 healthcare workers set to join BCGEU/PEA Strike

VICTORIA, B.C. – Members of the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) – including 13,000 represented by the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) – announced this morning that negotiations with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) have broken down and have reached impasse.

CBA members work in critical, community-based health services across B.C., including drug and alcohol treatment centres, adult day care, detox and emergency shelters, women's clinics, seniors' services, mental health group homes, home support, and more. Despite bargaining since March, the employer has failed to meaningfully engage on key non-monetary issues that matter most to frontline workers.

"CBA members serve some of the most vulnerable people in B.C.," said Scott De Long, CBA Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services. "They work on the front lines of community health-often in precarious, high-risk environments-and they've been underpaid and undervalued for over 30 years. Our members are simply asking for fairness and equity, and they've more than earned it."

The BCGEU is one of seven unions in the Community Bargaining Association, which represents nearly 23,000 workers across B.C.

