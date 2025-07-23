MEDIA RELEASE



July 22, 2025

CVSE worker safety concerns escalate after latest Prince George incident





Burnaby, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) - Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers – members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) – are once again raising serious safety concerns after a weigh scale facility in Prince George was the target of an apparent arson attack on Saturday night. This follows a similar act of vandalism at another facility in Prince George in December 2024.

The site was closed at the time, and no CVSE officers were present during the incident. However, in recent years CVSE workers across the province have consistently reported their vehicles and worksites being targets of violent acts.

"Our union has been raising the alarm about the dangers CVSE officers face on the job, and this weekend's incident is another troubling reminder that government must act urgently to improve safety and working conditions," said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

The BCGEU has successfully pushed the government to initiate an independent, third-party risk assessment of working conditions and practices at CVSE facilities. This work is expected to commence in the near future.

"The BCGEU has been working with the provincial government on this issue, and while an independent risk assessment is a critical next step, more needs to be done to ensure members are appropriately supported to feel safe on the frontlines," said Finch. "We're committed to helping expand these efforts as quickly as possible."

In light of these recurring incidents, the BCGEU is also asking the RCMP to enhance their investigative efforts and share findings transparently with affected workers.

"CVSE officers play a vital role in keeping our roads and transportation systems safe by enforcing commercial traffic laws," Finch added. "They should never be subjected to violence or put in harm's way simply for doing their jobs."

The BCGEU represents 184 CVSE officers and is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 95,000 members across nearly every community and economic sector.

For more information contact Bronwen Barnett, BCGEU Communications at 604-291-9611 or [email protected]





