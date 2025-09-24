FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2025





LDB stores join picket lines in ongoing public service job action





BURNABY, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) escalated strike action today as over 600 workers walked off the job at 25 Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) retail stores across the province. These locations were chosen because they represent a significant source of government revenue. By withholding their labour at both warehouses and retail stores, public service workers are sending a clear message: they are essential to generating the revenue that funds the vital services British Columbians depend on every day.



In addition to the LDB stores, nearly 1,000 workers at a multi-ministry site (Agriculture, Environment, Forests, Jobs, Tourism, Water) on Jutland Road in Victoria have joined the province-wide strike in B.C.'s public service.

These actions build on the strength of over 14,000 public service workers already on strike, significantly escalating pressure on government to return to the bargaining table with a fair wage mandate.



"Starting this week, public service workers have been forced to significantly escalate strike action," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee. "We recognize this escalation will impact the restaurant industry and small businesses, who are being caught in the middle of this dispute. That's why we're calling on them to join us in pressing government to return to the table. Like them, we are frustrated that government continues to stall and refuses to return to the table to negotiate."



The union points to strong support from the public: a recent Leger poll found that 81 per cent of British Columbians support wage increases at or above inflation for public service workers.



"These poll results confirm what we've heard on the picket lines - British Columbians stand with public service workers," added Finch. "A fair deal isn't just about workers - it's about ensuring stable public services and keeping B.C.'s economy moving. The public understands that, and now it's time for government to do the same."



Click here to view LEGER Report on BCGEU Public Opinion Polling

