April 14, 2025





LifeLabs workers and patients to deliver message to government at legislature





BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Bringing together striking LifeLabs workers and the patients that rely on them, the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) and the BC Health Coalition will be marching to the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday to deliver a message from thousands across the province who are asking: Why is an American company sucking millions of public health dollars out of B.C.?



Last year, American Fortune 500 company Quest Diagnostics purchased LifeLabs, the company responsible for the majority of outpatient lab work done across B.C. Months after the sale, workers were forced onto picket lines to fight for fair wages and better patient care.



The BCGEU applauded the provincial government's announcement last week to move existing contracts away from U.S. suppliers in favour of supporting B.C. and Canadian businesses.



"There is no economic justification to allow a U.S. corporation to provide outpatient diagnostic services in the province," said Finch. "The BCGEU is calling on government to make good on their announcement and bring LifeLabs' services into the public system."



"LifeLabs has made it clear at the bargaining table that Quest is calling the shots," said BCGEU president Paul Finch. "This dispute is about the erosion of patient care and working conditions while a for-profit company increases its profit margins. Workers and the public are already noticing a decline in services since Quest took over last year."



A recent poll commissioned by the BCGEU showed a majority of people (74%) in British Columbia oppose for-profit American companies owning and controlling health care services in the province.



Through their demands for a fair contract, LifeLabs workers are also fighting to stop the constant turnover of staff at Patient Service Centres, and the negative impact this has on patient care.



“As a senior and as a LifeLabs patient, I stand firmly with striking LifeLabs workers in their fight to protect publicly funded services,” said president of Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations of BC, Leslie Gaudette. “I’ve experienced the increase of wait-times to book an appointment at LifeLabs, I’ve witnessed other seniors who have been sent home because staff were not able to schedule them in. Delays in testing mean delays in treatment, and this can have dire consequences for anyone who has complex health needs.”



"We should not be handing over $300 million a year to a U.S. corporation that refers to patients as customers,” said Director of Policy and Campaigns at the BC Health Coalition, Ayendri Riddell. “We need the B.C. government to bring lab testing fully into the public system to save money and decrease wait times.”



Forced overtime is another significant workload issue that workers have been trying to address in bargaining.



“Forced overtime leads to burnout and is a major cause of recruitment and retention issues at LifeLabs,” said Finch. “It’s something our members have tried to find solutions for in bargaining, but the company keeps shutting them down telling them that the Ministry of Health won’t let them consider industry standard capacity policies.”



The union is seeking wage increases that close the 4-16 per cent gap with those in the public sector doing the same work, solutions to short-staffing and workload issues, and improvements to health and safety benefits.



Workers and patients in Victoria will gather at the B.C. Legislature on April 16 where media are invited to attend:

WHAT: Striking LifeLabs workers and patients gather at the B.C. Legislature with message to government: Why is an American company sucking millions of public health dollars out of B.C.?

WHEN: Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST.

WHO: Striking BCGEU members working at LifeLabs joined by BCGEU union leaders, the BC Health Coalition and other supporters. BCGEU president Paul Finch; Ayendri Riddell, Director of Policy and Campaigns from the BC Health Coalition; Leslie Gaudette, a LifeLabs patient and president of Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations of BC; and a LifeLabs bargaining committee member will be available for interviews.

WHERE: B.C. Legislature lawn, 501 Belleville St., Victoria, B.C.

VISUALS: LifeLabs workers and patients with colourful union flags and signs.

The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province who have been on strike since February.



About the BCGEU

The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector. www.handsoffourhealthcare.ca

About the BC Health Coalition

The BC Health Coalition is a B.C.-wide non-partisan, non-profit coalition of community members, health care workers, researchers, NGO and community service providers. We base our policy positions on peer-reviewed research and on our mission to strengthen and defend the public health care system.





