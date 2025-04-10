FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



April 10, 2025



LifeLabs workers rally in Nanaimo for fair deal



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – LifeLabs workers on strike in Nanaimo aren't just picketing for fair wages. They’re fighting to stop the constant turnover of staff at Patient Service Centres and the negative impact this has on patient care.

“LifeLabs workers receive 4-16 per cent below what others in their industry get paid and they are struggling to make ends meet,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch. “The union is seeking wage increases that close the gap with those in the public sector doing the same work, solutions to short-staffing and workload issues, and improvements to health and safety benefits.”

About 50 people work at six LifeLabs locations in Nanaimo where chronic understaffing means workers are skipping meal and washroom breaks just to keep up with workload.

“People in Nanaimo probably don't realize how much workers are struggling behind the scenes to keep up with demand and deliver test results on time,” said Mandy De Fields, Medical Laboratory Technologist and Chair of the Bargaining Committee. “We are professionals, so we keep things going, but this comes at a great cost to our physical and mental health.”

Forced overtime is another significant workload issue that workers have been trying to address in bargaining.

“Forced overtime leads to burnout and is a major cause of recruitment and retention issues at LifeLabs,” said Finch. “It’s something our members have tried to find solutions for in bargaining, but the company keeps shutting them down telling them that the Ministry of Health won’t let them consider industry standard capacity policies.”

This issue is about the erosion of patient care and working conditions while a for-profit company increases its profit margins. Government’s own study of B.C.’s privatized diagnostic services, commissioned by the BC NDP in 1993, found the system to have high per capita costs for services and a lack of oversight around access and quality. [1] The report made 44 recommendations to strengthen the public delivery of diagnostic services in B.C.

“Thirty years after the Kilshaw Report called for reform, our province continues to fund for-profit diagnostic services – paying LifeLabs $300 million a year – while workers are forced onto picket lines to fight for fair wages and better patient care,” said Finch. “It’s time not only to revisit this report, but for government to commission a new study into B.C.’s health system to assess health care delivery from an economic perspective, as well as what’s in the best interest of patients and workers.”

Workers in Nanaimo will hold a solidarity rally on April 11 where media are invited to attend:

WHAT: LifeLabs strike solidarity rally in Nanaimo.

WHEN: Friday, April 11, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST.

WHO: Striking BCGEU members working at LifeLabs joined by supporters in Nanaimo. A

LifeLabs bargaining committee member will be available for interviews.

WHERE: Rock City: #460-2980 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, B.C.

VISUALS: Rallying LifeLabs workers and supporters with colourful union flags and signs.

CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to Erin Sikora by emailing

[email protected]

The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province who have been on strike since February.

LifeLabs is now owned by Quest Diagnostics, a billion-dollar U.S. healthcare giant. A recent poll by the BCGEU showed a majority of people (74%) in British Columbia oppose for-profit American companies owning and controlling health care services in the province.

The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector.



[1] See: Review of Diagnostic Services, 1993, Miles Kilshaw, et al.





UWU/MoveUP