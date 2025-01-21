MEDIA ADVISORY



January 22, 2025



BALFOUR, B.C. (Ktunaxa, Syilx, Sinixt, and Kinbasket (Secwepemc) territories) - The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is holding a solidarity rally on January 22 at 3:30pm at the Balfour Ferry Terminal to support workers at Western Pacific Marine (WPM), who have been on strike for over two months.



“Our members live and work in these communities and deeply care about the impact this is having on everyone. The decision to take job action is never an easy one. Western Pacific Marine refuses to offer the same wages and working conditions as other ferry operators in the region, forcing a prolonged strike and hurting local residents who rely on these services,” said BCGEU President Paul Finch.



This rally aims to amplify the workers' voices and call attention to the critical importance of fair contracts in maintaining the quality of public services like ferry transportation.



Media are invited to attend the solidarity rally:



WHAT: Solidarity Rally for BCGEU members on strike at Western Pacific Marine

WHEN: Wednesday, January 22, 2025, 3:30 p.m. PST

WHERE: Balfour Ferry Terminal, Balfour, B.C.

VISUALS: Workers on strike, union flags, rally signs, and union members showing solidarity with the workers at Western Pacific Marine



CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to [email protected]



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 85,000 members in almost every community and economic sector in the province.



-30-



For more information contact: BCGEU Communications at [email protected] or call 604-291-9611.