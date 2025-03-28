FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Friday, March 28, 2025



Striking LifeLabs workers to hold rally for fair deal





LifeLabs workers on strike in Kamloops aren't just picketing for fair wages. They're fighting to stop the constant turnover of staff and long wait times at Patient Service Centres, and the negative impact this has on patient care.



"LifeLabs workers receive 4-16% below what others in their industry get paid and they are struggling to make ends meet," said BCGEU president Paul Finch. "The union is seeking wage increases that close the gap with those in the public sector doing the same work, solutions to short-staffing and workload issues, and improvements to health and safety benefits."



About 35 people work at five LifeLabs locations in Kamloops. Over the last year they've seen 12 lab assistants quit – leaving them with only 16 to service all of Kamloops – which is why it can take weeks to get an appointment.



"People in Kamloops probably don't realize how much workers are struggling behind the scenes to keep up with demand and deliver test results on time," said Wendy Cummer, Medical Laboratory Technologist and member of the LifeLabs Bargaining Committee. "As professionals we struggle to keep things going, and this comes at a great cost to our physical and mental health."



Understaffing means workers are skipping meal and washroom breaks, and working forced overtime to keep up with workload.



"I doubt most people picture their essential medical testing being done by workers under this kind of strain, but this is what our workdays look like," Cummer continued.



Unsurprisingly, workers are quitting due to overwork, exhaustion and unfair compensation. The burnout that results for those who remain makes the expected level of service unsustainable. If this continues, patients in Kamloops and surrounding areas will experience diminishing levels of service unless LifeLabs takes meaningful action to address working conditions.



LifeLabs is owned by Quest Diagnostics, a billion-dollar Fortune 500 U.S. healthcare giant. A recent poll by the BCGEU showed a majority of people (74%) in British Columbia oppose for-profit American companies owning and controlling health care services in the province.



Workers believe part of the problem is that too many of our public health dollars are being turned over to CEO profits. B.C. taxpayers give LifeLabs $300 million each year for their services and those health dollars should stay in B.C. to pay fair wages and maintain services.



"I've lived in Kamloops since 1986 and have worked at LifeLabs for 33 years. Current working conditions no longer reflect the LifeLabs I once knew," said Cummer.



Workers in Kamloops will hold a solidarity rally on March 30 where media are invited to attend:



WHAT: LifeLabs strike solidarity rally in Kamloops.

WHEN: Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST.

WHO: Striking BCGEU members working at LifeLabs joined by supporters in Kamloops. LifeLabs bargaining committee members will be available for interviews.

WHERE: 321 Nicola Street, Kamloops, B.C.

VISUALS: Rallying LifeLabs workers and supporters with colourful union flags and signs.

CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to Erin Sikora by emailing [email protected] or calling 604-291-9611.



The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province who have been on strike since February 16, 2025.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector.

www.handsoffourhealthcare.ca





UWU/MoveUP