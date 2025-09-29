Media Release



September 29, 2025



Talks break down on first day of resumed bargaining as B.C. government fails to deliver meaningful wage offer

VICTORIA, B.C.– The BCGEU returned to the bargaining table with the provincial government today for the first time since negotiations broke down in July. Unfortunately, talks have once again collapsed.

Despite indicating that they would come forward with an improved wage proposal, the B.C. government failed to deliver a meaningful offer.



"We came to the table ready to negotiate but the government presented an offer that was barely different from their last one,"said BCGEU President and chair of the public service bargaining committee, Paul Finch. "Our members are facing a real affordability crisis, and the government's response continues to fall far short. Until the government is prepared to engage in real negotiations, job action will escalate."

After four weeks of job action involving more than 15,000 public service workers across British Columbia, the provincial government returned to the bargaining table with an offer of just 2% per year over two years-totaling only 4%. BCGEU countered with an offer of 4% each year over two years, for a total of 8%.

"We've been transparent from the start. Our proposal is modest, reasonable, and in line with what's needed to ensure public service workers don't keep falling behind," said Finch. "We remain committed to negotiating a fair deal, but the employer must stop lowballing and start addressing the economic realities our members face every day."

The average wage in B.C. has increased by 40% since 2016, while public service wages have risen by just 27% during the same period. The BCGEU is on strike to close that 13.4-point gap and keep up with the cost of living. Nearly 30% of public service workers now rely on a second job to make ends meet.

