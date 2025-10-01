Media Release



October 1, 2025

Thousands Join BCGEU in Major Union March and Rally in Downtown Vancouver Amid Escalating Public Service Strike

Vancouver, B.C. – In a powerful show of unity and resolve, thousands of union members marched through downtown Vancouver today in support of the more than 16,000 striking public service workers represented by the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU). The mass demonstration marked one month since job action began across B.C. and underscored growing frustration with the provincial government's refusal to reach a fair settlement.

Representatives from major unions – including the Professional Employees Association (PEA), BC Teachers' Federation (BCTF), BC Nurses' Union (BCNU), United Steelworkers (USW), MoveUP, and others – joined BCGEU President Paul Finch at a public rally to denounce the government's lack of meaningful progress at the bargaining table.

The show of solidarity comes just days after renewed negotiations between BCGEU and the provincial government collapsed on their first day, deepening tensions in what is now one of the largest public sector job actions in recent B.C. history.

Today, BCGEU continued to escalate its strike action, with members walking off the job at 25 additional worksites. This brings the total to 167 impacted sites in the province.

"Today's rally is a powerful reminder that when working people stand together, we are a force to be reckoned with," said BCGEU President Paul Finch. "Our members are the backbone of public services in this province- and now they're rising to demand the respect and fairness they've earned. We will not back down. We will not be divided. And we will not stop until we win a deal that reflects the true value of public service."

Despite mounting pressure and widespread disruption, the union remains committed to negotiating a fair deal that addresses long-standing issues of wage erosion, cost-of-living increases, and basic respect for public sector workers.

The provincial government returned to the bargaining table this week with an offer of just 2% per year over two years-totaling only 4%. The government's offer remains below inflation, and it does nothing to close the wage gap faced by public service workers. The average wage in B.C. has increased by 40% since 2016, while public service wages have risen by just 27% during the same period. The BCGEU is on strike to close that 13.4-point gap and keep up with the cost of living. Nearly 30% of public service workers now rely on a second job to make ends meet.

