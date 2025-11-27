FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 27, 2025



92.3% vote 'YES': Community health workers authorize strike, urge HEABC back to the table

The vote does not trigger an immediate strike; members are seeking progress on equal pay, fair scheduling, and fully funded benefits, and are ready to return to talks.





BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories)– Members of the Community Health Bargaining Association (CBA) have delivered an overwhelming strike authorization mandate for a stronger collective agreement. Following an impasse with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) on October 3, 2025, today members voted (92.3%) YES to authorize job action, if necessary, to achieve meaningful improvements.

"For the first time in three decades, community health workers have taken a strike vote, sending a powerful message that cannot be ignored," said Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President. "Our concerns have gone unaddressed for too long – and we are determined to secure the respect and fairness we deserve in our next contract."

The CBA represents almost 26,000 community health workers helping seniors age in place, supporting people in shelters and supportive housing, and delivering care in clinics, detox and treatment programs, mental-health group homes, and regional health units. Unfair treatment and chronic inequities are driving workers away and putting the stability of community-based services at risk.

Despite nearly 20 days of bargaining this year, urgent member priorities remain unresolved. Community health workers are seeking parity with other HEABC health care workers: fair funding of benefits, fair overtime rules by seniority, protections against precarious scheduling, and equal pay for equal work.

"For over 30 years, community health workers have been paid less and given fewer benefits than others in the health care system doing the same work," added De Long. "We're calling on government and HEABC to return to the table with a mandate to fix these long-standing inequities and deliver real improvements to our day-to-day working conditions."

Negotiations between the CBA and the HEABC began March 4, 2025. The strike vote opened November 3, 2025, and closed today.

The BCGEU is the lead union of the multi-union CBA and represents nearly 16,000 members. For more visit: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/community_health

Media contact: Bronwen Barnett, BCGEU Communications

[email protected], 604-291-9611

About the BCGEU

The BCGEU is one of B.C.'s largest, most diverse, and fastest growing unions, representing over 95,000 members in 550 bargaining units in both the public and private sectors. 73,000 of those members are covered by one of six sectoral agreements in the public sector.





-30-





UWU/MoveUP