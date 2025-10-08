FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 8, 2025





All remaining BC Liquor & Cannabis Stores, all Service BC workers, and Ministry of Labour join the picket lines





BURNABY, B.C. – In a major escalation of its province-wide public service strike, the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) announced today that workers from all remaining BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores, the Ministry of Citizens' Services-including all Service BC workers - and the Ministry of Labour in Victoriahave now joined picket lines.



As of today, nearly 25,000 frontline workers are taking job action and 431 worksites are now on strike across B.C. Job action will continue to escalate until the provincial government returns to the bargaining table with a fair wage offer.



"We don't take this escalation lightly, and we know that disruptions to services are difficult for the public-we regret the impact this is having on communities," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President.



"But after months of patience, our members have been left with no alternative. The government has a choice: they can sit down and bargain with us-or they can continue to let this disruption escalate," added Finch. "We're ready to talk. We've been ready. The ball is in their court."



A full list of striking worksites is available here.



Today's escalation follows Monday's historic march and rally in Victoria-one of the largest labour rallies in decades-where more than 10,000 union members and supporters gathered at the B.C. Legislature to demand a fair contract. The rally coincided with the opening of the fall legislative session, underscoring workers' calls for a fair deal and meaningful investment in the public services British Columbians rely on.



"Our members showed up in force in Victoria to remind the government that behind every public service is a worker who deserves respect and a fair contract," said Finch. "This is not just about wages-this is about investing in the services people across this province depend on."



The BCGEU's Public Service Bargaining Committee remains ready to return to the table as soon as government is prepared to present a revised wage offer. It has been more than a week since talks broke down. Until the government takes bargaining seriously, strike action will continue to grow.

