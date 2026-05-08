FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2026



B.C. government betrays workers in liquor distribution sellout

BCGEU says expanding private liquor distribution puts hundreds of jobs and public service revenue at risk, bypasses a commitment to union consultation and weakens B.C.'s effective public distribution system

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is condemning the provincial government's decision to proceed with direct delivery of refreshment beverages, calling it a betrayal of a written commitment to consult the union before making changes to liquor distribution policy – and a gift to the industry lobbyists who have spent years pushing for privatization of B.C.'s public liquor system.

"This government was elected on a promise to stand up for working people, but they are listening to industry lobbyists instead of the workers who deliver public services every day," said Paul Finch, BCGEU president. "BCGEU members were not meaningfully consulted before these changes were announced, and no comprehensive analysis was conducted or shared, despite the clear implications for public distribution work and the future of the LDB."

The policy, announced May 7, 2026, allows B.C. manufacturers of coolers, ciders, ready-to-drink cocktails and other refreshment beverages to bypass the government-owned Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) and deliver products directly to wholesale customers. Refreshment beverages are the fastest-growing segment of the alcohol market, already representing 6.8 to 10 per cent of B.C.'s alcohol market. Diverting this volume away from the public system puts as many as 490 LDB and BC Liquor Store jobs at risk, and fragments and introduces complexity to a system that currently performs 97 per cent on time with 99 per cent accuracy. This public system generated $1.09 billion in net revenue for the province in 2024/2025.

"The public liquor system exists for a reason – to serve British Columbians," said Finch. "It performs strongly and generates significant revenue for health care, education, and other public services while ensuring accountability and province-wide access. Weakening that system in favour of private logistics and distribution models is the wrong direction for B.C."

The BCGEU was not consulted before the decision was made. In March 2022, the government committed in writing to consult the union on liquor policy changes. The minister reaffirmed that commitment in 2024. Despite those assurances, the BCGEU was informed only after the decision was already underway. Meanwhile, the minister took repeated meetings with industry lobbyists and received input from the Business Technical Advisory Panel and BC Chamber of Commerce.

"The minister is giving more weight to private, corporate interests than the needs of those who elected her as a representative – the working people of B.C.," said Finch. "The BCGEU wants a thriving liquor industry for all, and we are deeply disappointed that the minister doesn't want that, too. Any attempt to weaken a public system is a threat to working people."

A recent Leger poll commissioned by the BCGEU found that 86 per cent of British Columbians want public revenue considered in liquor policy decisions.

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The BCGEU represents more than 100,000 workers across B.C. Approximately 4,900 BCGEU members are employed by the LDB as full-time permanent or auxiliary workers in communities across the province including 236 cannabis and liquor stores, one Wholesale Customer Centre and four Distribution Centres. These workers ensure the responsible distribution and retailing of liquor and cannabis in B.C., generating revenue that supports quality public services for British Columbians.

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications ([email protected]) or call 604-291-9611.





UWU/MoveUP