Wednesday, April 9, 2025



BCGEU announces key step toward ending Kootenay Lake Ferry strike following special mediation



Burnaby, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – After days of intensive work in special mediation, the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is pleased to announce a breakthrough aimed at resolving the ongoing Kootenay Lake Ferry strike. Both the union and Western Pacific Marine (WPM) have agreed to submit remaining matters to special mediator Vince Ready for a binding recommendation.



As a result, union members will end their strike on Friday morning.



“Our bargaining committee is encouraged by the progress made during the mediation process. A number of key issues that were previously contentious have now been resolved, and we’re confident that the remaining matters can be fairly settled by Mr. Ready,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch. “While bargaining hit a setback when Western Pacific Marine unexpectedly slashed their wage offer, the mediator’s involvement has helped move the process forward in a positive direction. By agreeing to a binding recommendation, we are confident that an agreement can be reached that will resolve key issues and ensure the long-term stability of the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service.”



In the coming weeks the union and WPM will develop submissions to and participate in an oral hearing with the special mediator, after which Mr. Ready will consider the two parties’ positions and issue his recommendation.



“Ferry workers live in the Kootenays, so they understand the impact this strike has had on the local community. They want to get back to work providing this vital service and appreciate the patience and understanding from their neighbours as we’ve worked toward a resolution that benefits everyone—workers, the employer, and the people who rely on the service every day,” said Finch.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, representing over 90,000 members in nearly every community and economic sector across the province.



