FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 30, 2026



BCGEU calls on Province to allow employees to work from home to help combat fuel crisis



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) –

To help conserve fuel and save on the cost of gas, the BCGEU is calling on the provincial government to allow provincially regulated employees, where possible, to work from home full time.

BCGEU is joining the call by the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) asking governments to implement the International Energy Agency’s recommendations for reducing demand on oil and gas.

“The increasing price of gas places an undue burden on workers across the province” said BCGEU President Paul Finch. “The provincial government has an opportunity to help alleviate that burden by allowing workers the flexibility to work from home. In addition to lessening the pain workers are feeling at the pump, this move would help reduce emissions and congestion.”

The union is also asking government to explore options to provide temporary relief for those workers who travel extensively for work (e.g. home support and community outreach workers) and who may not have many options for public transportation if fuel prices remain high.

The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 95,000 members in almost every community and economic sector, including nearly 35,000 public service workers.

BCGEU President Paul Finch is available for further comment.

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Media Contact:

Nadja Komnenic | BCGEU Communications | 604-442-2289 | [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP