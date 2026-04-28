FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026



BCGEU Hits 100,000 Members Ahead of May Day

BCGEU announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 members, coming just ahead of International Workers' Day (May Day), a global day recognizing the importance of worker solidarity and collective action.



This rapid growth reflects a renewed momentum among workers across industries who are seeking stronger protections, fair wages, and a collective voice amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.



"Crossing 100,000 members is a powerful signal," said Paul Finch, President of BCGEU. "Workers across British Columbia are standing together and demanding fairness, security, and respect on the job. At a time when people are worried about the cost of living and job security, unions are giving workers a stronger voice and real protection."



The BCGEU emphasized that its growth is driven by both active organizing and workforce expansion in existing unionized workplaces, alongside sustained investment in member services.



"Our priority is, and always will be, delivering for our members," said Finch. "Growth only matters if it strengthens our ability to represent workers effectively and that's where our focus remains."



"As we grow, so does our responsibility to provide strong, responsive representation," added Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer of BCGEU. "That means investing in our stewards, supporting our locals, and making sure every member feels heard and supported in their workplace."



The union is also one of the largest health care unions in the province, representing a growing number of frontline workers in a system under increasing strain from staffing shortages and rising demand.



"In health care especially, workers need a union that is responsive, transparent, and accountable," said Finch. "As one of the largest health care unions in B.C., we take that responsibility seriously because the stakes for workers and patients couldn't be higher."



The BCGEU says rising costs, economic instability, and changing workplaces are driving more workers to unionize across sectors. Union membership growth in British Columbia mirrors a broader trend seen across Canada and internationally, as workers respond to widening inequality and shifting workplace norms.



"May Day reminds us that the rights and protections workers rely on today were won through collective action," Finch added. "That lesson matters just as much now. In uncertain times, unions help ensure workers aren't left behind."



The union plans to continue organizing new workplaces, strengthening support for existing members, and advocating for stronger labour protections and policies that promote fairness and economic resilience.

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Media Contact:

Emma Rae Lierley | BCGEU Associate Director Communications | 604-735-0716 | [email protected]



About BCGEU

The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 100,000 members in 470 bargaining units in the public and private sector.





UWU/MoveUP