FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 18, 2026



BCGEU Opposes Elimination of Independent Merit Commissioner

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is raising serious concerns about legislation introduced in yesterday’s provincial budget that would abolish the independent Office of the Merit Commissioner and transfer its responsibilities to the BC Public Service Agency (PSA).

The union, which represents more than 95,000 members including nearly 35,000 public service workers, says it was not consulted on the proposed changes.

The proposed amendments to the Public Service Act would discontinue the Office of the Merit Commissioner and return oversight of merit-based hiring and staffing reviews to the Deputy Minister of the PSA, the same agency responsible for administering hiring processes across the public service.

“You cannot effectively oversee yourself,” said BCGEU President Paul Finch. “Independent review exists for a reason: to ensure accountability, maintain public confidence, and protect from political or internal interference. Eliminating independent oversight undermines transparency and risks eroding trust in the fairness of public service staffing.”

The Office of the Merit Commissioner was established to provide independent review and public reporting on whether appointments and transfers in the B.C. Public Service are made on merit. While government states the merit principle itself will remain unchanged, the BCGEU argues that shifting oversight into the PSA creates a clear and unavoidable conflict of interest.

“Public service employees rely on and deserve confidence that staffing decisions – hiring, promotions, and transfers – are fair and impartial,” added Finch. “British Columbians deserve assurance that their public service is professional and non-partisan. Removing independent oversight sends the wrong message.”

The BCGEU is calling on government to reconsider the legislation, consult meaningfully with stakeholders, and maintain independent oversight of merit-based staffing.

“A strong, impartial public service is foundational to good governance,” Finch said. “Weakening independent accountability is the wrong direction for British Columbia.”

-30-

Media Contact:

Nadja Komnenic | BCGEU Communications | 604-442-2289 | [email protected]





