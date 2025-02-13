FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



February 13, 2025



BCGEU president available for comment, public service hiring freeze



Burnaby (Coast Salish Territories) - Today the provincial government of British Columbia announced it will freeze hiring any new public service employees due to the looming threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.



Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU, is available for media interviews via phone or Zoom.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector. The BCGEU is currently in negotiations for the next collective agreement representing 34,000 employees of B.C.'s public service.



Contact:

BCGEU Communications

[email protected]







