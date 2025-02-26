MEDIA ADVISORY



February 26, 2025



BCGEU president to visit LifeLabs picket line in Victoria



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working at LifeLabs have begun their second week of rotating picket lines at patient service centres throughout the province.



Union spokespersons, including BCGEU president Paul Finch, will be available at the Royal Oak LifeLabs location picket line in Victoria where media are invited to attend:



WHAT: LifeLabs picket line in Victoria. WHEN: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PST WHO: BCGEU members working at LifeLabs on the picket line. BCGEU president Paul Finch and a LifeLabs worker who is the chair of the bargaining committee will be available for interviews. WHERE: 4480 West Saanich Rd., Victoria, B.C. VISUALS: LifeLabs workers on the picket line with colourful union flags and signs. CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to Erin Sikora by emailing [email protected]



To find information about potential service disruptions at LifeLabs locations, please visit the LifeLabs website directly.



The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector.