MEDIA RELEASE



February 18, 2025



BCGEU reacts to BC throne speech 2025



In response to the 2025 B.C. throne speech, B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) president Paul Finch released the following statement:



A strong public sector is critical to a thriving economy. The BCGEU is encouraged by government’s commitment to strengthen B.C.’s economy by putting people first – and we will hold them to that. BCGEU urges government to commit to producing a long-term economic development plan that addresses the affordability crisis in B.C. Defending workers against the rising tide of predatory and volatile capital is an important step in keeping our economy resilient and agile. A well-funded and resourced public sector will lead to the equitable economic prosperity we need to face down the economic impacts of Trump's presidency, which is what both the Province and BCGEU would like to see. As the Premier said: our most precious resource of all is the people of B.C. A robust public sector and a strong middle class will help our economy grow.



Protecting from the economic impacts of the Trump presidency means keeping B.C.’s public sector strong and agile. As people across the province deal with the rising cost of living, their ability to access public services without having to take out their credit card becomes even more important. It is workers who built this province, and it is workers who will help keep our province going in the face of looming U.S. tariffs and wider economic uncertainty.



The BCGEU looks forward to working closely with government to address the cost-of-living crisis in B.C. With the strength of our public service and abundant natural resources, B.C. is very well positioned to weather the ongoing economic headwinds.



