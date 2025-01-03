FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, Jan 3, 2025



The BCGEU issued 24-hour strike notice for the cable ferries operated by Western Pacific Marine (WPM) at Glade and Harrop today, with job action set to begin on Monday, January 6th at 6:30am.



BCGEU President, Paul Finch says "Ferry workers are committed to reaching a fair agreement that supports a sustainable ferry service. Unfortunately, Western Pacific Marine continues to prolong this strike by refusing to meet the standard set by other inland ferry operators in B.C.



"Recruiting and retaining the local operators needed to run these ferries safely is crucial to keep them running for years to come. Unfortunately, Western Pacific Marine has chosen to prioritize their profits over the community's needs and not take the steps needed to staff the ferries adequately.



"Other ferry operators have recently agreed to wage increases that address our rising cost of living, and they operate on a day-for-day scheduling system that allows workers adequate rest to safely operate the ferries and would allow the expansion of service that the Kootenays community has been asking for."



"Ferry workers – who are members of the West Kootenays community – recognize the impact this situation has on their neighbours that rely on these ferry services. However, as WPM continues to delay coming to a fair agreement, workers are expanding the job action to hopefully bring an end to the dispute and ensure the long-term viability of these critical services."



During this job action, WPM has scheduled sailings in accordance with the Labour Board-defined essential service levels required to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of residents. Up to date sailing schedules for the cable ferries, as well as the Kootenay Lake ferry, can always be found on ferries.bcgeu.ca





