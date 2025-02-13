FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



February 13, 2025



LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working at LifeLabs have issued 72-hours' strike notice to their employer. This action follows months of negotiations and LifeLabs' refusal to bring wages and benefits in line with the cost of living, or to address poor working conditions resulting from chronic understaffing.

"LifeLabs workers receive 4-16% below what others in their industry get paid and they are struggling to make ends meet," said BCGEU president Paul Finch. "Now that LifeLabs is owned by Quest Diagnostics, a billion-dollar U.S. health giant – we are fighting against an American for-profit model of healthcare and its impacts on workers."

The union is seeking wage increases that close the gap with those in the public sector doing the same work, solutions to short-staffing and workload issues, and improvements to health and safety benefits.

"Workers want the employer to come back to the table with an offer that is less focused on their corporate profit margins, and more respectful both of workers, and the thousands of us across B.C. that depend on LifeLabs' services," said Finch.

As workers launch job action, they will be holding a one-day strike kickoff rally on Sunday February 16, 2025, at the LifeLabs Burnaby Reference Lab.

Media are invited to attend the rally:

WHAT: Rally launching a province-wide strike for unionized LifeLabs workers.

WHEN: Sunday, February 16, 2025. Supporters arriving at 12 pm PST. Spokespeople available for interviews at 12:30 pm PST. Speeches at 1 pm PST.

WHO: BCGEU members working at LifeLabs will be joined by BCGEU president Paul Finch, the BCGEU bargaining committee, and other supporters.

WHERE: Burnaby Reference Lab, 3680 Gilmore Way, Burnaby B.C. [map]

VISUALS: LifeLabs workers from around the province and their supporters will rally in solidarity, hear from union leaders, and call for a fair deal with colourful union flags and signs.

CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to Nadja Komnenic at BCGEU headquarters by emailing [email protected] or calling 604-442-2289.

In November, LifeLabs workers voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action and have been working without a contract since April 1, 2024.

The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province.

The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector.





