Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Mediation and Strike Preparation Update #2 -BCFMA - BCGEU
Mediation and Strike Preparation Update #2 -BCFMA - BCGEU
Published on July 30, 2020
The parties met again in bargaining on July 29 with the assistance of mediator Grant McArthur. Our discussions continued to focus on monetary matters; specifically, what your Employer is willing and able to do to address your demand for fair wages and benefits. The parties have scheduled another mediated bargaining session for Friday, August 7, 2020 during which the BCFMA intends to formally table a complete settlement proposal containing previously agreed non-monetary items and detailed monetary proposals.
Your bargaining committee will carefully consider the settlement proposal to determine whether to bring it back to the bargaining unit as a tentative agreement for a ratification vote. We will assess the likelihood of a strike bringing better outcomes than pursuing a negotiated settlement and will proceed accordingly. In the end, it will fall to the membership to accept or reject a tentative agreement, regardless of what your committee may recommend.
The strike coordinating committee (SCC) has met twice and meets again today. The SCC continue to advance its work in the following broad areas of planning:
Picket structure, schedule and hours, including whether to gradually escalate strike actions or effect a full work stoppage right off the top
Identifying picket captains
Picketing legally
Picketing safely
Equipment, supplies and systems
Communications and campaigns
Strike pay administration
Further to yesterday's bulletin regarding strike pay, the SCC will have more to say as it continues preparing to implement your mandate.
In solidarity, Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations