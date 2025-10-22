Mediation enters day five

Today marks the fifth day of a prolonged mediation. While progress has slowed, discussions continue and your bargaining committee remains motivated and fully committed to securing a tentative agreement that addresses the affordability challenges public service workers are facing and recognizes the vital work you do every day. There's still significant work ahead, but we remain hopeful that a fair deal is within reach.

Your bargaining committee will continue to keep you informed as mediation unfolds. A reminder that, because this is non-binding mediation, any tentative agreement reached will be shared with all members for review and a vote before it is finalized.

This is a pivotal moment. By staying strong, visible, and united on the picket lines, we send a clear message: mediation must lead to real progress. That's why escalation has continued this week, and why members in wildfire and forestry are joining the lines today.

Thank you for your continued strength, solidarity, and determination throughout this historic strike. Strong, fair collective agreements aren't won at the bargaining table alone - they're won through the power and unity of members like you. Together, we'll hold the line and secure a deal that we know members will want to ratify.

In solidarity,





Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:





Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff