Mediation enters day five
Today marks the fifth day of a prolonged mediation. While progress has slowed, discussions continue and your bargaining committee remains motivated and fully committed to securing a tentative agreement that addresses the affordability challenges public service workers are facing and recognizes the vital work you do every day. There's still significant work ahead, but we remain hopeful that a fair deal is within reach.
Your bargaining committee will continue to keep you informed as mediation unfolds. A reminder that, because this is non-binding mediation, any tentative agreement reached will be shared with all members for review and a vote before it is finalized.
This is a pivotal moment. By staying strong, visible, and united on the picket lines, we send a clear message: mediation must lead to real progress. That's why escalation has continued this week, and why members in wildfire and forestry are joining the lines today.
Thank you for your continued strength, solidarity, and determination throughout this historic strike. Strong, fair collective agreements aren't won at the bargaining table alone - they're won through the power and unity of members like you. Together, we'll hold the line and secure a deal that we know members will want to ratify.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee:
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
