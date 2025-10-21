Mediation continues into day four

Your bargaining committee has been in mediation with respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers since Saturday, and talks will continue today. We've put all outstanding key issues before the mediators and made it clear why each must be addressed. From the start, members have been united about their expectations in this round of bargaining.

Over the past four days, we've made progress - reaching agreement with the employer on several important issues - and discussions are ongoing. Your committee is prepared to keep working through the night to secure the fair deal that public service workers deserve.

While mediation doesn't guarantee a deal, it's a meaningful step forward toward achieving a fair and respectful contract for public service workers. We remain steadfast in pursuing every path to a settlement that fully recognizes the vital contributions of B.C.'s 34,000 public service workers who keep our communities running every day.

Mediation is a positive development, but it's your solidarity and determination that continue to drive every bit of progress at the table. Government is back at the table because members made their message impossible to ignore: public service workers deserve a fair deal.

It's important that we don't let up the pressure until we know whether government is serious about making a fair deal. That's why our picket lines remain up, and why we're continuing to collect signatures on our open letter to MLAs. This letter is the first step in our plan to ramp up pressure on MLAs if needed – and we need as many signatures as possible behind it. Nearly 13,000 members have already signed. Click here to add your name.

We'll continue to keep you informed as mediation progresses.





In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





