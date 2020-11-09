Medical masks now mandatory in health care facilities
The provincial government has now made medical mask use mandatory in health care facilities in B.C. to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This new policy reflects current evidence and best practices regarding infection, prevention and is directed at staff as well as visitors to facilities.
As we continue navigating the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic cases are rising in many parts of the world. Our union has advocated for widespread mask use since March to protect the public and frontline workers like you. As your safety at work is our top priority, we applaud the government's decision to make medical mask use mandatory in health care facilities for the remainder of the pandemic.
Below are the requirements as outlined by the Ministry of Health:
Health care workers and non-clinical staff:
- All persons working in a clinical unit/setting/patient care area must wear a medical mask, including in common areas and break rooms unless eating and/or drinking.
- All persons working in non-clinical settings must follow guidance for mask use in accordance with their workplace COVID-19 Safety Plan(s) required by WorkSafeBC.
Visitors:
- All visitors must wear a medical mask when entering and moving around any health care facility, including clinical and non-clinical areas.
- All persons accompanying a patient in admitting/waiting areas, including Emergency Departments, must wear a medical mask.
Patients:
- All patients must wear a medical mask when entering and moving around a health care facility, including patient transport, except when requested to remove their mask by a health care professional.
- Admitted patients must wear a medical mask when they leave their room.
- Admitted patients will generally not be required to wear a medical mask in their rooms, with exceptions based on a health care professional's point of care risk assessment.
See more details on the new provincial policy here.
Please note that it is the employer's responsibility to ensure compliance with mask use requirements. If the requirements are not being followed in your workplace, exercise your right and responsibility to immediately notify the following people:
- your supervisor; and
- your Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) representatives (either your local BCGEU area office, or our union's OHS department)
Again, we want to commend and thank you for all you are doing to keep our communities healthy and safe during this challenging time. We would not be able to pull through this pandemic without your extraordinary efforts!
UWU/MoveUP
