Your bargaining committee invites you to attend an important membership meeting regarding the state of negotiations to renew the collective agreement and preparations for potential strike action.
Lakeside Manor Meeting Details
Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM
How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference
Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details
If you are new to using Zoom, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and the option of being seen. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficulty joining the meeting online, then the teleconference option may be best.
In solidarity,
Spencer Bigford, Bargaining Committee Chair
Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.