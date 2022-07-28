COMPONENT: 6 – Social, Information & Health

LOCAL: 603, 604 & 607 – All BCGEU Ministry of Children & Family Development Members

working at Provincial Centralized Screening

DATE: Tuesday, November 2, 2022

TIME: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

ONLINE: Via Zoom

AGENDA

Members of the Provincial Centralized Screening were advised of a proposed change to their Hours of Work to reflect a 24/7 operation effective February 2023. The Union would like to meet with you to obtain your feedback before discussing the proposed changes with the Employer. We welcome you to join BCGEU Staff Representatives at the Zoom meeting scheduled below.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85771038916?pwd=MjlCRlBIMDlHT1Bwb24weFBrVkR2UT09

Meeting ID: 857 7103 8916

Passcode: 246310

One tap mobile

+16473744685,,85771038916# Canada

+16475580588,,85771038916# Canada

Dial by your location

+1 647 374 4685 Canada +1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada +1 613 209 3054 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 204 272 7920 Canada +1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)

+1 438 809 7799 Canada +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbHn20z3L6



In solidarity



Jason Singh

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP