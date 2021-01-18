MEMBER BENEFITS COORDINATOR

INTERNAL POSTING

January 18, 2021

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires an experienced lawyer, trade unionist or lay-person to fill the vacancy of Coordinator for the Member Benefits Department. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Member Benefits Coordinator will function as a member of the senior staff team of the Union, responsible for implementing policies of the Union and overseeing various aspects of the Union's operation.

The Member Benefits Coordinator will be responsible for:

assisting staff representatives in planning and meeting objectives through ongoing involvement in their cases and semi-annual workload review;

overseeing and assigning the work of benefits (rehabilitation and LTD appeals), enhanced disability programs and workers' compensation appeals, servicing and support staff, including ongoing work review and assessment;

keeping the President, members, and staff informed of recent arbitration decisions;

supervising servicing and support staff, including providing ongoing probationary work review and assessment; and

providing guidance and direction regarding files and legal issues in preparation for and attendance at rehabilitation committee(s) and workers compensation appeal hearings.

This position is also required to prepare and present cases at hearing and provide education to staff, members, and others in the labour movement as directed by the President or Director of Member Benefits.

This position may have administrative responsibility for a Component as assigned by the President and will work as part of an operational team of coordinators and directors with Component administrative responsibility to implement policies of the Union.

The Coordinator of Member Benefits will interact with senior government and employer representatives on issues related to workers' compensation, LTD benefits, adjudication issues and appeals. They will also liaise with other Unions on common issues as directed by the President or the Director of Member Benefits.

The Coordinator will be responsible for preparation and oversight of the annual budget including authorizing expenditures for the hearing and medical legal costs.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, January 25, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





