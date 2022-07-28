Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 05, 2022

Please be advised that on Monday, December 19th your local chair Roshni Singh will be conducting a site visit from 1:30-3:30pm. During this time, if you are on a break or if you decide to attend outside of your shift, the chair will be available to hear any concerns related to the Union. We do not know which room exactly will be made available, as we are waiting for that confirmation from General Manager Gurjit Dhaliwal.
 
We would appreciate your attendance so that the Union can better understand how things are going at the worksite, and how the Union can help you.
 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Vyas Saran
Staff Representative


