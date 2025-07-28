Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Members at Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness - Update on Bargaining - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 28, 2025

Due to unforeseeable circumstances, dates for mediation have been rescheduled to September 9th and 11th, 2025. The union will provide more information after September 9th, 2025.
 
If you have any questions or need to contact the union, please contact the Victoria Area Office at [email protected] or by phone: 250-388-9948 (Toll Free Phone: 1-800-667-1033) for assistance.
 
In solidarity,
 
Kim Shelley, Director, Region 1
Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative

