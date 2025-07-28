Due to unforeseeable circumstances, dates for mediation have been rescheduled to September 9th and 11th, 2025. The union will provide more information after September 9th, 2025.



If you have any questions or need to contact the union, please contact the Victoria Area Office at [email protected] or by phone: 250-388-9948 (Toll Free Phone: 1-800-667-1033) for assistance.



In solidarity,



Kim Shelley, Director, Region 1

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP