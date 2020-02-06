We would like to announce that Rick Bowen has been elected to the position of bargaining committee chairperson. Please join me in congratulating the winner and thanking all of the participants in the election process.

Now we can open up the nominations for the remaining two positions on the bargaining committee. The nominations will be open for 14 days and close at 5 p.m. on Thursday February 20th, 2020.

If we have more than two members nominated, then an election will take place.

Please find attached the nomination form. If there is someone you think would be a good representative on the committee, please nominate them and get them to accept the nomination.

We would also point out that if you have not done so already, please print and fill out the attached bargaining survey. It is a very important tool for your bargaining committee when picking priorities for the upcoming negotiations with your employer.

In solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of survey here





UWU/MoveUP