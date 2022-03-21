The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Members at Aster Joint Venture Limited Partnership dba AgeCare - Collective agreement ratification result for AgeCare - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 13, 2022
We are pleased to announce that employees at AgeCare have voted 98 per cent in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!
The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of June 10, 2022. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.
In solidarity,
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
