Members at Aster Joint Venture Limited Partnership dba AgeCare - Collective agreement ratification result for AgeCare - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 13, 2022

We are pleased to announce that employees at AgeCare have voted 98 per cent in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!
 
The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of June 10, 2022. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.
 
In solidarity,
 
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair
Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member
Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



