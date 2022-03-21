We are pleased to announce that employees at AgeCare have voted 98 per cent in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!



The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of June 10, 2022. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP