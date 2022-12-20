I am pleased to advise that members at Auburn Seniors Village have voted in favour of the proposed wage increases.



The increases shown below are retroactive to November 1, 2022 and will be implemented early in the new year.



Anyone who worked at Auburn Seniors Residence at any time between November 1, 2022, and the date of implementation of the increases inclusive, and who is either still employed by the Employer (including an employee on leave) or who has since retired is eligible to receive the increase retroactively to November 1, 2022.



In solidarity,



Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP