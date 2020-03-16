Due to recent events, meetings with the employer have been pushed back for the last two weeks. As a result, we are still on monetary issues with no response to our wage proposals.

Understandably, we have received quite a few questions about bargaining, lately, and particularly, about the sick leave provisions.

Many of our members had originally asked for improved (100% pay) sick leave. We did first table a proposal for six days of 100% paid sick leave and have since countered with a lower number, since our initial proposal was rejected. We have told the employer this is crucial as people are coming to work and putting each other at risk.

We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. We will keep you apprised of any developments with the employer through these unique times.

In solidarity,

Ken Woollard, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mike Kim, Bargaining Committee Member

Joyce Lee, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations

