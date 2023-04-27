Today the B.C. government released details of an investigation into the relationship between BC Housing and its largest non-profit housing provider, Atira Women's Resource Society. The report found a pattern of mismanagement that allowed former officials to spend millions in public money without proper scrutiny.

As you know, hundreds of workers at BC Housing and Atira Property Management are members of the BCGEU. We want to assure you that while it's critical that these findings are addressed, it's vital that doing so doesn't impact the valuable work you do. In his statement today premier David Eby acknowledged as much and thanked workers at both BC Housing and Atira for all you do to help people.

To workers at Atira, Eby praised your work to help people in distress and said government will "do everything we can to support you through this process." He recognized the tireless work you do to protect tenants, and how "your support for the people you serve is needed more than ever."

To workers at BC Housing, Eby thanked those that stood up to provide information and noted that "you are the foundation of the new culture at BC Housing."

We assure you, you have your union's continuing support through this process so if you have any concerns, please talk to your steward or contact your area office.

Read government's news release here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0026-000683

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Vice-President General Services

Stephanie Smith, BCGEU President