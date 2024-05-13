Two weeks ago, you delivered a decisive strike vote result to the employer. We have been in bargaining almost continuously since.



We welcome the return of Admin Bargaining Chair Geoff Stedman from his parental leave and wish interim Chair Mike Kim well on his departure to parental leave.







An Improved Response But Not Done Yet





We've concluded a number of long outstanding proposals. However, we can't yet report having concluded on the biggest monetary issues of low wage redress, benefits improvements and a classification system for Admin.



Essential services discussions have begun. A number of you have volunteered to help out with understanding / evaluating what work is "essential" under the Labour Code. Essential services designations must be completed before any strike action can be taken. In the meantime, we continue to bargain hard to conclude a tentative settlement at both tables and will keep you updated on progress.



Your involvement has proven indispensable. Since initial attempts to negotiate in October 2022 met with resistance from the Employer, your continued pressure has been the only effective strategy in moving the needle.



To ensure you receive all vital updates, please verify and update your contact details in your BCGEU Member Portal account. Log in at BCGEU Member Portal or sign up for an account here if it's your first time.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin



Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance



Lisa Julien, Member, Admin



Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance



Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin



Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance



Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP