We're pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative settlement on the Administrative/Clerical Division renewal collective agreement.
This was entirely due to your outstanding efforts to mobilize in the last several months.
Key Highlights of Settlement
- Wage increases of
- $0.25/h + 3.24% on April 1, 2022;
- 6.75% on April 1, 2023, and
- 3% on April 1, 2024
- Retention Recognition Initiative – a one-time credit of one week vacation for full-time employees to take any time in the 12 months following ratification or you can choose to take a one-time payment instead – prorated amounts for part-time and short-term employees
- Third party review of all jobs to their closest comparator jobs in the BC Public Service. This means that we'll have a basis of comparing wages and closing that gap during this and future collective agreements. A total $475,000 to cover the cost of wages and wage-impacted benefits will be applied to the wage grid retroactive to April 1, 2024, to address those jobs found to be furthest from their Public Service comparators. The BCGEU and your employer will make joint recommendations to government on how to close the gap further in the next and future rounds of bargaining.
- Joint Development of a BC Housing Job Evaluation Plan – a longer-term project to create a job evaluation system that guides classification and wage rates and provides consistency and transparency for job classification and wages.
There are many more improvements to both monetary and non-monetary provisions of your agreement. You'll receive a comprehensive report on the tentative settlement on Wednesday, June 19.
Ratification Process
|Date
|Action
|Wednesday, June 19
|Comprehensive Report published
|Monday, June 24
|Ratification Meeting on Zoom at 7PM
|Monday, June 24
|E-voting opens at 8PM
|Friday, June 28
|E-voting closes at 4PM
|Friday, June 28
|Ratification result announced
We are recommending that you vote "YES" to this settlement. That said, we also need to be prepared for all outcomes, so we are also continuing to prepare to exercise our strike vote by continuing essential services discussions with the assistance of a Labour Relations Board mediator.
To ensure you receive all vital updates and our system has the information necessary to administer strike pay should that be necessary, please verify and update your contact details in your BCGEU Member Portal account. Log in at BCGEU Member Portal or sign up for an account here if it's your first time.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
