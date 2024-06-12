We're pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative settlement on the Administrative/Clerical Division renewal collective agreement.



This was entirely due to your outstanding efforts to mobilize in the last several months.





Key Highlights of Settlement

Wage increases of $0.25/h + 3.24% on April 1, 2022; 6.75% on April 1, 2023, and 3% on April 1, 2024

Retention Recognition Initiative – a one-time credit of one week vacation for full-time employees to take any time in the 12 months following ratification or you can choose to take a one-time payment instead – prorated amounts for part-time and short-term employees

Third party review of all jobs to their closest comparator jobs in the BC Public Service. This means that we'll have a basis of comparing wages and closing that gap during this and future collective agreements. A total $475,000 to cover the cost of wages and wage-impacted benefits will be applied to the wage grid retroactive to April 1, 2024, to address those jobs found to be furthest from their Public Service comparators. The BCGEU and your employer will make joint recommendations to government on how to close the gap further in the next and future rounds of bargaining.

Joint Development of a BC Housing Job Evaluation Plan – a longer-term project to create a job evaluation system that guides classification and wage rates and provides consistency and transparency for job classification and wages.



There are many more improvements to both monetary and non-monetary provisions of your agreement. You'll receive a comprehensive report on the tentative settlement on Wednesday, June 19.





Ratification Process

Date Action Wednesday, June 19 Comprehensive Report published Monday, June 24 Ratification Meeting on Zoom at 7PM Monday, June 24 E-voting opens at 8PM Friday, June 28 E-voting closes at 4PM Friday, June 28 Ratification result announced