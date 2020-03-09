Further to our earlier announcement, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and the BC Oil and Gas Commission.

A copy of the Ratification Document is attached.

Members are encouraged to attend an information session in BCOGC offices on THURSDAY, MARCH 12th starting at 3 p.m. Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf. At this meeting, we will provide an overview of the negotiations, the 2019 bargaining mandate, highlight key improvements we've achieved with this agreement and answer any questions you may have.

Information Meeting

A meeting will be held at all OGC offices in the following meeting rooms:

Fort St John: Room 102

Victoria: Room 627/628

Kelowna: Room 208

Prince George: Room 2194

Terrace: Room 206

Dawson Creek: Room 117

Fort Nelson: Conference Room (via teleconference only)

Dial-in Telephone: 1-877-385-4099

Participant Access Code: 5653820#

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can call in directly to the number noted above.

Ratification Voting

The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. Following the Information Meeting, you will receive an email on March 13th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your vote is 12 noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rachel Butler, Bargaining Committee member

Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





