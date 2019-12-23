Since our last bargaining update in October, your 2019 bargaining committee held an information session for members on November 27th at Union Area Offices and via teleconference. We also met with the employer for another three days of negotiations between December 9th to 11th.

Over the course of the latest round of negotiations, we moved forward on previously noted issues, tabled, and debated all monetary proposals as well. Overall, it proved to be a hectic but productive session of talks.

We are currently working on a tentative settlement agreement, which still requires PSEC (Public Service Employers Council) approval. However, we do not anticipate that additional negotiation sessions will be required.

Once PSEC approval is received, your bargaining committee will share the settlement document with members for your review, in advance of conducting information sessions and ratification votes at all offices.

We hope to have this material to you in early 2020 and would then begin scheduling on-site meetings with members soon after. To help ensure you receive meeting notices and any future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to your union steward or update your existing contact information at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login.

In the meantime, your bargaining committee members would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family all the best over this holiday season and we look forward to connecting with you in the New Year!

Reminder: BCGEU members are getting a new Member ID card so make sure

your mailing address is up to date!

Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questions for details.

Happy Holidays!

In solidarity,

Amanda Fraser, bargaining committee chairperson

Rachel Butler, bargaining committee member

Chris Grieve, bargaining committee member

Linsay Buss, staff representative – negotiations

