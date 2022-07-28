Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the ratification vote counted last night following the close of voting polls, with 93% voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement.

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you all for your patience and ongoing support throughout this lengthy process.The employer is making retro calculations and will have the new rates applied before year end.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Lorraine Robinson, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Florin Moldovan, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Mario Vucinovic, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations



