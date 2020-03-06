Members are strongly encouraged to attend a collective agreement ratification meeting and vote. For members who cannot attend and vote during the meeting, additional voting opportunities will be provided at the worksite as specified below.

Your bargaining committee is presenting the employer's latest proposal without recommendation. Instead, the committee will share its assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the proposal and the decision will be left to the members. (Note that employees of the Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel and the Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert are considered a single bargaining unit for negotiations. A majority vote of members at the Best Western and the Crest combined is required to ratify the proposal. Voting will take place at the Crest Hotel on a similar timeline.)

The employer's latest proposal is very similar to the proposal provided to members in late-December 2019. The most significant change is an additional 5¢ per hour towards extended health and dental benefits.

Notice of Collective Agreement Ratification Vote & Worksite Meeting

What: Collective Agreement Ratification Meeting & Vote

When: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Members may drop in at any time and the proposal will be

reviewed with them. For efficiency, we recommend members

attend at one of the following times:

8 a.m. | 10:30 a.m. | 3:30 p.m.

Where: Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel

Conference Centre

5411 Kingsway, Burnaby

Why: Review and vote on latest collective agreement proposal.

Members who cannot attend on March 10 may review and vote on the collective agreement proposal in the staff room at the Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel at any of the following times:

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We hope to see you on Tuesday!

In solidarity,

Kelly Biln, Bargaining Committee Member

Aruna Singh, Bargaining Committee Member

Jeff Morgan, Staff Representative, Northwest Area Office

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





