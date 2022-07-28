Nominations are now open for three (3) Bargaining Committee Members.



Your collective agreement expires on March 31, 2023 and your Union is preparing for the next round of bargaining, which will begin once a bargaining committee has been elected. In accordance with your collective agreement, bargaining committee members must include a maximum of one member from any one program. If there are more nominations than positions available, or if there is more than one nomination in a given program, then we will run an election.



The Bargaining Committee Chair will be selected by the elected committee members. If there is no consensus, the committee member with the most votes will be the Chair.



The role of the bargaining committee members includes:

Attending caucus meetings and developing bargaining proposals;

Gathering and distributing information to members at the worksite;

Attending collective bargaining sessions with the Employer;

Providing feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

Assisting with meetings that may be held related to bargaining.



The Union provides training to the bargaining committee and committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.



To nominate yourself or another member, please complete and return the attached nomination form to my Support at [email protected] - Attention: Larisa Mills no later than Midnight on December 16, 2022 . If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.





Area office address: 130 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Phone: 604-215-1499 Fax: 604-215-1410

email: [email protected]



In solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here