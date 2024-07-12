Your bargaining committee and the City’s bargaining committee met on June 20th in mediation. We reminded the Employer of your strong strike mandate and insisted they table a better proposal for the fair wages and some other monetary conditions of employment that we say you deserve. The City’s bargaining committee returned to City Council to seek a new mandate. The Council decided not to improve the mandate that hasn’t moved since we first saw it in April this year.
Strike Meeting for all BCGEU members at City of Fort St. John
When: Wednesday, July 17, 5:15pm – 7:15pm
Where: Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre, Tim Pomeroy Ballroom
We’ll be discussing all preparations for a strike at the meeting. Please make sure to attend if you can.
In solidarity,
Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair
Carson Darling, Committee Member
Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member
Naomi Gallant, Committee Member
Tawnya Demers, Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator
