

Your bargaining committee and the City’s bargaining committee met on June 20th in mediation. We reminded the Employer of your strong strike mandate and insisted they table a better proposal for the fair wages and some other monetary conditions of employment that we say you deserve. The City’s bargaining committee returned to City Council to seek a new mandate. The Council decided not to improve the mandate that hasn’t moved since we first saw it in April this year.







The biggest issue in dispute is wages and term. Here is how those compare:

We have now exhausted all tools available to us aside from taking job action.





Strike Meeting for all BCGEU members at City of Fort St. John



When: Wednesday, July 17, 5:15pm – 7:15pm

Where: Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre, Tim Pomeroy Ballroom



We’ll be discussing all preparations for a strike at the meeting. Please make sure to attend if you can.



In solidarity,

Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair

Carson Darling, Committee Member

Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member

Naomi Gallant, Committee Member

Tawnya Demers, Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator



