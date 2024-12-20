Your Local 1710 Chairperson Naomi Gallant will be visiting members of Local 1710, City of Fort St. John, on January 10, 2025, at the following locations to speak to the members and to update membership lists. They look forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.
January 10, 2025 (approximate times)
MorningPomeroy Sports Centre - 8:30 a.m.
North Peace Arena - 10:00 a.m.
Pool - 10:30 a.m.
Afternoon
Water Treatment Plant - 12:30 p.m.
Maintenance Building - 1:15 p.m.
Public Works - 2:15 - 3:15 p.m.
Development Services Building - 3:30 p.m.
Future worksite visits will be scheduled for worksites that are not listed above.
In solidarity
Naomi Gallant, Local 1710 Chairperson
Tennille Penner, Staff Representative
