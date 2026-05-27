To: BCGEU Members at the Compass Group work locations:

Surrey Pre-Trial Services Centre

Nanaimo Correctional Centre

Ford Mountain Correctional Centre

Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Okanagan Correctional Centre.



Re: Nominations Open for Compass Group Bargaining Committee

Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to work with the staff negotiator on a renewal of the collective agreement with the employer. Elected bargaining committees help ensure members' voices are heard, and that their interests are protected and advanced throughout the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee will have five members, with the following worksites represented by one member each.

Surrey Pre-Trial Services Centre

Nanaimo Correctional Centre

Ford Mountain Correctional Centre

Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Okanagan Correctional Centre

Once the bargaining committee is elected, its members will decide which one of them will serve as chair.



In order to be nominated, both the nominator and nominee must complete the attached nomination form for their worksite and submit it by Friday, June 26th, 2026, at 5:00 pm. If more than one person at a worksite is nominated, an election will be held for the members of that worksite to vote for the candidate they wish to have represent them on the bargaining committee.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. A candidate's information sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate information sheets must be submitted by Monday, June 29th, 2026, at 5:00pm, and will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Download Nomination Form (PDF)



Please mail, fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Negotiations Department as per below:



Facsimile: 604-294-5092Email: [email protected]

Mail: 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Nominees may contact staff representative Rachel Berting for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by email at [email protected].



Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit a completed nomination form is Friday, June 26 th , 2026, at 5:00 pm; and

, 2026, at 5:00 pm; and The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Monday, June 29th, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes.



In solidarity,



Rachel Berting

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here