We want to thank all members who took the time to fill out the bargaining survey. We have used those results to identify priorities that you identified. We have met as a committee to draft and finalize our bargaining proposals and confirmed a number of dates with the Employer for bargaining.



Our first meeting was held today, June 30. We made some progress on non-monetary items and have agreed to future dates. We will be meeting with the Employer on:



July 3, July 15, August 26 and August 27



We will be providing further updates on bargaining as needed.



In the meantime, we would like to remind you that in this round of bargaining, there will not be any discussion regarding wages. All bargaining unit positions at Willow Manor are wage levelled. That means the negotiation for general wage increases is being done at Sectoral bargaining, these include the Community Bargaining Association, the Facilities Bargaining Association and the Nurses Bargaining Association. When those sets of bargaining are complete, you will receive notice about what was achieved with respect to wage increases.



To ensure you receive bargaining updates in a timely manner, you can update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login.



In solidarity,



Michelle Baraquel, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kelly Bourlet, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Smith, Bargaining Committee Member

Teresa Shaley, Staff Representative

Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative



cc: Mahen Ramdharry, Component Vice President

Tim Little, Local 404 Chairperson



