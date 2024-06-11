Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are re-opening nominations for two (2) bargaining committee positions. These are in addition to the bargaining committee members who have been acclaimed.



One position is for the Surrey worksite and one position is for the Hawthorn building in Chilliwack.



This is a reminder that nominations are open to all members.



If you would like to serve on the committee or you know a member that you think would be a good person to represent you and your co-workers, please fill out the nomination form provided. Once you have filled out the form, please follow the instructions on the form to send it in.



The nominations are now open and will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26th, 2024.



That means that we must receive the completed form before the end of the nomination period.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets can be faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or emailed to [email protected] attention Andrea Cottingham.



Duties of the Bargaining Committee Members



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Updating Member Contact Information



To help ensure all members receive a bargaining survey (after the committee is in place) and bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





In solidarity



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





