Hi! This is Maiya, chair of Fernwood NH's bargaining committee. I have a quick update about how Bargaining is going. Your bargaining committee, Sage and I, have been making a lot of progress with our employer, setting the foundation for a strong collective agreement at Fernwood Neighbourhood House.

In order to accurately reflect the needs of the bargaining unit, Sage and I have been working on a short survey. Please fill it out when you have a moment, it will help us understand your desires around scheduling.

See email version for survey link.

Feel free to share any other topics you would like us to bring up in bargaining.

You can reach either Sage or me at [email protected].

If you have any questions, my door is always open!

In solidarity,

Maiya

Bargaining Committee Chair

UWU/MoveUP