Members at Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited (Grand Villa Casino) - Information meeting sessions, dates and times - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on July 11, 2022
Please attend one of these important meetings.YOU MAY VOTE AT ANY OF THESE MEETINGS
Monday 11:00 to 17:00
Tuesday 18:00 to midnight
Wednesday 10:00 to 18:00
Thursday 18:00 to midnight
Friday 10:00 to 18:00
Saturday 18:00 to midnight
Sunday 10:00 to 18:00
In solidarity,
Your Gateway Grand Villa BCGEU Bargaining Committee
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
