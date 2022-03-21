Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 11, 2022

Please attend one of these important meetings. YOU MAY VOTE AT ANY OF THESE MEETINGS


Monday          11:00 to 17:00
 
Tuesday         18:00 to midnight
 
Wednesday    10:00 to 18:00
 
Thursday       18:00 to midnight
 
Friday           10:00 to 18:00
 
Saturday       18:00 to midnight
 
Sunday         10:00 to 18:00
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Gateway Grand Villa BCGEU Bargaining Committee
 
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member
Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member
Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



