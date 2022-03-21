Please attend one of these important meetings. YOU MAY VOTE AT ANY OF THESE MEETINGS



Monday 11:00 to 17:00



Tuesday 18:00 to midnight



Wednesday 10:00 to 18:00



Thursday 18:00 to midnight



Friday 10:00 to 18:00



Saturday 18:00 to midnight



Sunday 10:00 to 18:00



In solidarity,



Your Gateway Grand Villa BCGEU Bargaining Committee



Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





